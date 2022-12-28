One dead in fire at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba

A fire broke out in the internal ward on the fourth floor of Soroka Hospital in Beersheba on Tuesday night, where dozens of patients are hospitalized.

One patient was found dead and about 25 patients, some of them confined to hospital beds and connected to oxygen cylinders, were rescued by the fire crews, which gained control of the fire and extinguished it.

A report of the fire was received at 3:23 AM by the 102 fire and rescue center. Many firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene, and due to the sensitivity of the location where the fire broke out, a district "fire strike" order was activated. The acting commander of the southern district arrived at the hospital.

In addition to the patients in the ward, the members of the medical staff and one family that was staying there were also rescued. The crews are searching for more trapped people and are working to remove smoke and ventilate the floor.