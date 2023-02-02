The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Manischewitz introduces Spam Gefilte fish

In anticipation of Passover, Manischewitz is introducing gefilte fish packed in cans like SPAM. Or is it?

By SAM HALPERN
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 18:37
A shelf containing Manischewitz products (photo credit: PXHERE)
A shelf containing Manischewitz products
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Manischewitz, the American kosher food giant known best for its wine and matzah, announced that it was releasing a new product, SPISH, the company announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Along with the announcement, a picture of the product was posted. It resembles a tin of SPAM, the brand known for its cans of tightly packed cooked pork. The front and top of the can read "SPISH" in large, bright yellow letters.

"SPISH®!" Manischewitz wrote on Twitter. "Just in time for #Passover ! (9 weeks! Are u ready?) @SPAMbrand u game?"

How was the SPISH received?

Reactions on Twitter were mixed. One user posted a GIF depicting a character from the popular cartoon Futurama angrily whipping out a fistful of cash along with a text that reads, "shut up and take my money."

Other reactions were less positive. "This post is a war crime," another Twitter user wrote about Manischewitz's announcement.

Many cans of SPAM stacked on top of each other (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Many cans of SPAM stacked on top of each other (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Gefilte fish is already a food that divides the Jewish community, but to pack it like SPAM inside of a tin would likely horrify even those who appreciate the controversial Ashkenazi food.

Fortunately for those who are especially concerned by the SPAM-style gefilte fish, the post is almost certainly a joke.

Manischewitz has posted similar joke products on their Twitter page before. One such example occurred in August of 2022 when they posted about a product called "gefilte pops," frozen popsicles made of gefilte fish. The kosher food company made the joke post in response to the hot dog brand, Oscar Meyer, releasing frozen hot dog popsicles after fans voted in favor of it on an online poll.

Two months prior to that, in June of 2022, Manischewitz posted about "gefilte dogs" on their Twitter page. Gefilte dogs, as the name suggests were marketed as hot dogs made from gefilte fish. The label on the package of gefilte dogs posted to the account described them as "stadium size," a reference to hot dogs being a fan-favorite food at major league baseball games.

In response to the gefilte dogs Twitter post, the official Twitter account for the State of Israel replied to Manischewitz asking, "haven't the Jewish people suffered enough?"

Manischewitz maintains a tone of levity, even in response to those who haven't seemed to understand that SPISH is a joke product. In response to the user who wrote that the SPISH tweet was "a war crime," they posted a GIF of a sesame street character paired with the text that reads, "OY VEY!"



Tags twitter gefilte fish marketing Manischewitz
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by