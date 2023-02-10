Are you discriminatory? There are 4 cats in this picture - find them all

Studies have proven that the more you exercise your brain with challenging puzzles and solving exercises, the smarter and stronger you will be. The next picture can be a bit challenging, as most viewers couldn't find the cats.

How many cats can you find?

The following mysterious photo was taken earlier this month in Ronda, Spain. Since then, it has been published on TikTok under the title, "Can you find all four cats in this picture?”

Think you'll be able to find them all in less than 15 seconds? Try your luck here. If you didn’t find them the answer is waiting for you at the bottom of the article!

Can you find the four cats? (credit: TIKTOK)

Did you manage to identify the furry animals? Well, even if not, no big deal. This is an elusive animal that is indeed difficult to identify. Try to give one more look at the picture before you scroll to reveal the solution.

Did you find the cats? The answer is right in front of you.