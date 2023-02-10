The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Are you discriminatory? There are 4 cats in this picture - find them all

Exercise your brain and find the hidden creatures!

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 06:48
Can you find the four cats? (photo credit: TIKTOK)
Can you find the four cats?
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

Studies have proven that the more you exercise your brain with challenging puzzles and solving exercises, the smarter and stronger you will be. The next picture can be a bit challenging, as most viewers couldn't find the cats.

@philipmaiyo #brainfood ♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

How many cats can you find?

The following mysterious photo was taken earlier this month in Ronda, Spain. Since then, it has been published on TikTok under the title, "Can you find all four cats in this picture?”

Think you'll be able to find them all in less than 15 seconds? Try your luck here. If you didn’t find them the answer is waiting for you at the bottom of the article!

Can you find the four cats? (credit: TIKTOK) Can you find the four cats? (credit: TIKTOK)

Did you manage to identify the furry animals? Well, even if not, no big deal. This is an elusive animal that is indeed difficult to identify. Try to give one more look at the picture before you scroll to reveal the solution.

Can you find the four cats? (credit: TIKTOK) Can you find the four cats? (credit: TIKTOK)

Did you find the cats? The answer is right in front of you.

We also had trouble finding the black one on the left (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) We also had trouble finding the black one on the left (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)


Tags puzzle Brain TikTok Cats
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 20,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by