Puzzle time: Are you one of the 10% of people who can find the campers?

A TikTok account dedicated entirely to optical illusions, riddles and personality tests uploaded a new test for TikTok users: A photo apparently showing two people cooking soup over a fire.

The video was viewed over 128,000 times and has managed to draw a significant number of users who attempt to solve the puzzle.

The video's caption reads: "How many people went camping? Most of the viewers got it wrong when they answered the question."

The photo in question shows two men on a camping trip eating around the campfire. Can you figure out the answer?

Can you spot how many people are camping in this picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

According to most TikTok users, there are just three people camping – with the third "camper" being found on the wrecked boat on the horizon.

But some viewers say they spotted a rod behind the tent, indicating the presence of a fourth person.

Here's a hint

Take a careful look at the image. On the tree, there is actually a sign that lists the jobs of the different campers.

Look carefully before scrolling to the end of the article for the answer.

Did you spot the list? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

So, were you able to figure out how many campers there are?

Don't worry if you weren't able to. It turns out that there are actually six people.

Their names are actually written on the sign on the tree: Eddie, Winnie, Max, Peter, Leo and Alex.