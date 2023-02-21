The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Puzzle time: Are you one of the 10% of people who can find the campers?

Just 10% of people can figure out how many people in this picture are enjoying a nice day of camping - can you figure it out?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 22:06
Can you spot how many people are camping in this picture? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you spot how many people are camping in this picture?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

A TikTok account dedicated entirely to optical illusions, riddles and personality tests uploaded a new test for TikTok users: A photo apparently showing two people cooking soup over a fire.

The video was viewed over 128,000 times and has managed to draw a significant number of users who attempt to solve the puzzle.

The video's caption reads: "How many people went camping? Most of the viewers got it wrong when they answered the question."

The photo in question shows two men on a camping trip eating around the campfire. Can you figure out the answer?

Can you spot how many people are camping in this picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)Can you spot how many people are camping in this picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

According to most TikTok users, there are just three people camping – with the third "camper" being found on the wrecked boat on the horizon.

But some viewers say they spotted a rod behind the tent, indicating the presence of a fourth person.

Here's a hint

Take a careful look at the image. On the tree, there is actually a sign that lists the jobs of the different campers.

Look carefully before scrolling to the end of the article for the answer.

Did you spot the list? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Did you spot the list? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

So, were you able to figure out how many campers there are?

Don't worry if you weren't able to. It turns out that there are actually six people.

Their names are actually written on the sign on the tree: Eddie, Winnie, Max, Peter, Leo and Alex.



Tags test social media intelligence puzzle TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by