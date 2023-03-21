The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Pilots suspended after cockpit coffee photo goes viral

A photograph from the cockpit of an Indian airliner, Spicejet, where a cup of coffee was placed on the dashboard, was shared on social networks and quickly went viral. Aviation experts were appalled.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 23:00

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 23:01
Pilots in the cockpit of an airplane (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Pilots in the cockpit of an airplane (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Two pilots of the Indian budget air carrier, Spicejet, were suspended after a photo of a full cup of coffee they placed on the cockpit controls and rudders went viral. Even if only a small amount of liquid spills, it can potentially critically affect the aircraft's systems.

The incident happened while Hindus across India were celebrating Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colors." According to the photo, it seemed that the pilots participated in the celebration and indulged in the cockpit with Gujiya cookies, a traditional dessert that is usually eaten during the holiday.

Next to the Gujiya was a disposable cup full of coffee. It was placed on the control board, on the March 8 flight from New Delhi to the city of Guwahati. The photo was shared on social media, and quickly went viral - for all the wrong reasons, mainly due to angry reactions from pilots and aviation safety professionals around the world.

Hot drinks must be used in closed containers

airplane cockpit 370 (credit: REUTERS/Guillermo Granja)airplane cockpit 370 (credit: REUTERS/Guillermo Granja)

The Times of India, which reported the case, points out that many airlines have strict rules regarding how hot drinks are consumed in the cockpit, because of the same risk inherent in liquids that may spill on the flight systems. For example, in many companies, the pilots must drink only from sealed containers and avoid holding the container over the various controls.

Following the publication of the photograph, the airline Spicejet announced that it had verified the identity of the pilots involved in the incident and they were grounded until the end of the investigation. "Spicejet has a strict policy regarding the consumption of food in the cockpit, and all flight crews adhere to it. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken," the company said in a statement to the media. In addition, the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of India is also investigating the incident.



Tags travel india airline company Indian Air Force
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Scary: This is what a small scratch in a Teflon pan can do to you

Dirty pots
5

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by