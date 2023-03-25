The picture in front of you shows a forest full of orange-yellow fallen leaves and bare trees, but there is a wolf that managed to blend in with perfect camouflage. Will you spot his hiding place?

Even the most successful puzzle solvers were left scratching their heads when they looked at this viral image.

Brain teasers

Today's riddle is not easy because there is an animal cleverly hiding in the landscape, which makes it difficult to identify, especially at first glance. The wolf camouflaged itself in an extraordinary way, making it almost invisible. Will you find him? The solution is at the bottom of the article.

Although some users of social media platform TikTok claimed to have easily located the animal's hiding place, others were left confused and wrote that there was no animal in this picture.

On the left, behind the trunk of the tree. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Don't feel too disappointed if you couldn't find out where the animal is hiding. You are just part of hundreds of other people who didn't find her. Well, the lucky few among us have managed to spot the wolf emerging from behind one of the trees on the left side of the picture.