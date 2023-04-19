The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Scottish runner disqualified for using car in ultra-marathon

The athlete covered a mile in just one minute 40 seconds. The current world record for a mile run is three minutes 43 seconds.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 10:55
Great City Games - Manchester 2011 (photo credit: Action Images/Craig Brough)
Great City Games - Manchester 2011
(photo credit: Action Images/Craig Brough)

A Scottish runner has been stripped of third place in an ultra-marathon after data showed she had used a vehicle for part of the route, the race director said.

Data from the tracking system at the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race on April 7 showed that Joasia Zakrzewski, who also represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race, the BBC reported.

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he had received information that a runner had gained an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event".

He told the BBC: "Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

Cars drive past signs about COVID-19 measures, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain, October 23, 2020 (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS) Cars drive past signs about COVID-19 measures, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain, October 23, 2020 (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Discrepancy noticed after athlete 'ran' a mile in less than two minutes

According to the BBC, GPX data showed that the athlete had covered a mile of the race in just one minute 40 seconds and she is thought to have used the car for a total of 2.5 miles. The current world record for a mile run is three minutes and 43 seconds.

Zakrzewski has not commented publicly on the incident and Reuters was not immediately able to contact her for comment.

The BBC quoted a running friend of Zakrzewski as saying she had felt sick and wanted to drop out after arriving from Australia the night before the race.

"She has cooperated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened," said Adrian Stott.

"She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags sports marathon race car
