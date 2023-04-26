The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Why are insects attracted to light bulbs in the house? Now, there's a scientific explanation

Scientists in London have revealed a shocking explanation for the annoying phenomenon of insects gathering around house lightbulbs and artificial light sources.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 03:23
Insects congregating by a lightbulb (photo credit: Walla)
Insects congregating by a lightbulb
(photo credit: Walla)

There is no one who does not know the annoying phenomenon of flying insects that are attracted to the light emitted by our house lights, mesh, night butterflies and more. Now science has an explanation for why this happens.

Contrary to the common belief that "insects are attracted to light", the Imperial College in London conducted a study on the subject and came to the conclusion that our artificial lighting does not really attract the insects, but actually disrupts their navigational abilities.

Existing theories claimed that insects "navigate by moonlight" or are "attracted to light," as mentioned. But without mapping their actual flight paths in space, it was not possible to really test the claims. The scientists at Imperial College London used high-resolution motion capture cameras and stereographic video recording to build 3D models of insect flight around artificial light sources in the laboratory.

Insects don't navigate directly to light

Contrary to the expectation that they would be attracted to the light source, it turns out that insects do not navigate directly to it. Instead, they turn their backs towards him, creating flight paths perpendicular to him. The explanation is that the insects "get confused" and treat our light sources as a natural light source, which helps them determine the horizon and their position in relation to the ground, in order to maintain the direction of flight and control their flight.

Illustration of an insect (credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD)Illustration of an insect (credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD)
The multitude of artificial lights that we humans activate actually causes them to get confused in navigation, and they are actually trapped in a flight path around the bulb without being able to escape from it - because their perception of space is disturbed.

This, according to the scientists from England, explained why insects gather around light bulbs - not because they are "attracted" to the light, but simply because their navigation systems are disrupted by our artificial lighting.



Tags insects London science research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by