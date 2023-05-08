Photographer Simon Balson took a picture of what seems to be a UFO flying above UK King Charles III's coronation, multiple British news outlets reported.

Balson, 59, was photographing the Red Arrows aerial display when he caught the UFO on camera from his apartment building, but he didn’t notice until he went through the photos on a later date.

"The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn't really see the planes so I didn't check the photos until later. When I did though I spotted this weird object and just thought 'what the hell is that?'" Balson said, according to The Mirror.

The photographer described the strange object as a "floating acorn or something," but said he did not know what it could be, according to The Mirror. He added, “there have been lots of strange 'UFO' sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was."

An alien UFO is seen above a city in this illustrative image. (credit: PIXABAY)

Is King Charles III an alien, a mutant reptile monster or a vampire?

There are many conspiracy theories widespread throughout the UK public and abroad regarding the "true" identity of the British Royal Family.

Dame Helen Mirren, according to The Guardian, described the Royal Family as being like “aliens” who live in a world “so beyond our understanding.”

Conspiracy theorist David Icke, who has been heavily criticized for his antisemitic ideology, has insisted that the royal family are shape-shifting reptilian lizards.

"I have traveled and been to 50 countries to research it," David Icke was cited as saying by News24. "It took the form of meeting people who tell of experiences of seeing people, often in positions of power, change from human form to a reptilian form and back again in front of their eyes.

"The hybrids became demi gods - part human, part god. They were obviously perceived as gods. The hybrid bloodlines were the ones that became the royal families of the worlds. In the Chinese empire, they claim the right to be emperor because they are descended from the serpent god. It is all founded on the myth of dragon and they all come from the reptilian connection to justify the right to rule."

Icke is also cited as explaining that the inbreeding within the Royal Family is because they are reptiles.

There are additional theories circulating online that suggest that the royal family are made up of vampires. The theory is based on the belief that King Charles is a descendant of Vlad the Impaler, who inspired the mythos of Dracula. This theory is something Charles himself claimed back in 2011 ahead of a documentary about Romania's forests, saying that he, and by extension the Royal Family, are related to Vlad the Impaler through his great-grandmother Mary of Teck, CBS reported at the time.

Adding to this theory, the Royal Family has many sufferers of a condition called Porphyria which causes skin sensitivity to sunlight. According to an article in Scientific American, Porphyria may have inspired popular legends of vampires and werewolves.

In addition, according to The Independent, King Charles's favorite holiday destination is Romania, home to Bran Castle, commonly known as Dracula's Castle.