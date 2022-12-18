Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

A photo of a bedroom recently went viral on social media which showed a girl in her bed sleeping alongside a nightstand and a bookshelf. The user who uploaded the picture challenged viewers to find one hidden item hidden among the various objects in the scene. The record is to notice it in 20 seconds.

@candyjoymamang Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 3% can spot Toothbrush hidden inside Bedroom in 5 secs! ♬ оригинальный звук - Berywam

The picture in question, which initially gained digital traction on TikTok, shows various toys and books around the bed, on the dresser, and on the shelves, in addition to the girl in her bed. There is also a small lamp on her bedside table and a larger standing lamp on the other side of her bed.

Viral brain teaser. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

A toothbrush is hidden among all these items - can you find it? The solution to the puzzle is at the bottom of the article.

The puzzle was difficult for most, and many wrote that they were simply unable to locate the toothbrush. Others took over a minute to find it.

Did you notice the item? Take another look before you scroll to view the solution.