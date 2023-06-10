The following viral riddle was posted on social media and challenged viewers to count all the digits they see in the image and arrive at the exact number. The challenge is not easy at all, it is confusing and complicated. It has gained over 14,000 views so far and most surfers did not answer correctly.

The picture in front of you is a black and white drawing of what looks like a gentleman with a cowboy hat. The creator of the content challenged viewers to find out how many digits make up the face of the cartoon man.

Do you think you will be able to find out the answer? The solution will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article.

How many digits do you see?

Although many stated that there were 6 or 7 digits in the puzzle, they were wrong. Did you manage to calculate how many digits are in the picture? Even if not, no big deal.

How many digits are there in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The answer is before you.

There are a total of 8 digits in the drawing.