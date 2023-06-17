TikTok Dad fakes death, hosts funeral to ‘prank’ loved ones

45-year-old TikToker David Baeren, his wife and children, decided to “prank” their loved ones by faking Baeren’s death in Belgium, according to media reports from June 14.

News of Baeren’s faux death was spread by a social media post made by his daughter.

“Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you,” the daughter wrote, according to The Times. “Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

The fake funeral

The TikTokers took the “prank” further last weekend, when they hosted a funeral for Baeren.

The funeral, which had been attended by dozens of loved ones in mourning, was interrupted by the living Baeren who flew in by helicopter.

Baeren descended while yelling “Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral,” according to The Times.

Reactions to Baeren’s unexpected entrance

Some funeral attendees, relieved that Baeren was still alive, dashed to greet him and hug him, according to the New York Post. Other funeral attendees were a little more confused, and remained waiting for an explanation.

“You had us we love you my friend we are happy that you are among us,” Thomas Faut wrote in the caption of one of the videos he shared on his TikTok account el.tiktokeur2.

Many of the attendees were less than pleased with the entire ordeal.

Why did Baeren fake his death?

Baeren claimed that his intentions for the prank were pure, he wanted to bring his family together.

“What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated,” Baeren said, according to the New York Post. “That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”

“Proves who really cares about me. Those who didn’t come did contact me to meet up. So in a way, I did win,” he added.