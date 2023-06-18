The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

45-kilogram wild boar found cooling off in a swimming pool in Berlin

Urban boar sightings have become more common in Germany in recent years, a problem Haifa residents know all too well.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 05:33
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

A resident of Neuenhagen, a suburb of Berlin, discovered a 45-kilogram wild boar swimming in their pool on earlier this month. 

The animal most likely jumped into the pool to escape the heat, as temperatures reached 27 degrees Celsius, according to local media. 

However, the boar was unable to exit the pool on its own, this left it swimming for some time until it was discovered by the Neuenhagen resident.

Aided by the fire service and local residents, who filled the pool with more water, the boar was helped to safety, using a ladder and a sling.

The rescue lasted roughly an hour and a half, “We didn’t know a boar could swim for so long,” a police spokesman said.

A young boar walks through Las Planas neighborhood in the Collserola Natural Park in Barcelona, Spain, August 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA) A young boar walks through Las Planas neighborhood in the Collserola Natural Park in Barcelona, Spain, August 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA)

After resting for a short while the boar ran back into the nearby woodland from whence it came. 

In recent years, boars have become a common sight in urban areas of Germany where they come to scavenge food from trash and waste.

Haifa's urban boar problem

Haifa has also been home to a recent upswing in boar activity with boars becoming more commonplace in the city, there's disagreement as to what led to their growth, the two main theories are that fires in 2016 destroyed their habitat and that food is easier to find in the city.

Residents of Haifa have brainstormed many ideas as to how to cope with the issue, from apps that release subsonic sounds to scare them to leaving lion dung at trash sites to simply securing trash with metal chains and underground bins.

According to the New York Times, one wildlife professor even tried urinating at the bottom of his garden to keep them away, sadly this failed.



Tags berlin nature swimming Wild boars
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
4

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
5

Titanic asteroid the size of 84 orcas to pass Earth on Monday - NASA

An asteroid is seen passing by the Earth in a flyby (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by