Toddler shoots and kills himself after finding gun at Michigan home

This tragic incident took place on Sunday, June 11, leaving the local community in shock and disbelief.

By MAARIV
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 17:07

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 17:10
Police officers surround a scene where the suspect was located as they respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, US, February 14, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/DIEU-NALIO CHERY)
Police officers surround a scene where the suspect was located as they respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, US, February 14, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/DIEU-NALIO CHERY)

In a shocking turn of events, a two-year-old toddler managed to get his hands on a loaded gun that was easily accessible in his home in Detroit, Michigan, US. Local news channel WDIV4 reported that the boy lost his life as a result of a self-inflicted shooting.

This tragic incident took place on Sunday, June 11, leaving the community in shock and disbelief.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the young boy was swiftly transported to a local hospital. Howell police later confirmed that the child had unintentionally shot himself while innocently playing with the firearm. Unfortunately, no further information has been provided about the toddler's parents or the owner of the gun.

Authorities are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident to determine how it unfolded.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Gun control in Michigan, across the US

Michigan's gun laws do not require a special state permit for the purchase of certain handguns, raising concerns about the accessibility of firearms.

According to data from all 50 states, the United States saw an average of 1,270 firearm-related fatalities and approximately 2,437 injuries in 2022 alone. Shockingly, there was a 24% increase in shooting deaths in Michigan between 2011 and 2020.



