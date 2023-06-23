The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Here's how to store your bread and keep it fresh in the summer

Discover the best way to store bread to stop mold from growing, especially in the summer. Here are tips for maintaining your bread's taste and freshness.

By MAARIV
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 15:04

Updated: JUNE 23, 2023 15:09
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

How frustrating is it when you reach for a slice of bread, only to be greeted by the unpleasant sight of mold?

It turns out, how you store your bread in hot weather can significantly impact its condition.

Most people know that bread should always be stored in a cool and dark place. However, when temperatures rise, this can still be problematic. Even if you have a dedicated tin box to store your loaf of bread, it may not be effective.

However, there are solutions for this predicament.

According to nutrition expert Brigitte Brendel, storing bread in ceramic or pottery containers can keep it fresh for longer.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Containers made from these materials allow for better air circulation, which helps prevent the growth and spread of mold, as reported by Express.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can also store your bread in a refrigerator or even freeze it to keep it fresh for longer. However, freezing bread to preserve it may affect how it tastes.

Brendel explains that it is crucial to take the bread out of the plastic bag it comes in because trapped moisture inside it can lead to mold.

"While the bag is supposed to keep the bread fresh, hot weather can create the opposite effect," she points out. Using paper bags is not a viable solution either, because they tend to make the bread dry faster.

So how should you store your bread in the summer to keep it fresh?

According to Brendel, your best bet is to store your bread with the sliced side facing down, preferably in the refrigerator, to retain its freshness during the hot summer months.



Tags food summer bread mold Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by