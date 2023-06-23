Here's how to store your bread and keep it fresh in the summer

How frustrating is it when you reach for a slice of bread, only to be greeted by the unpleasant sight of mold?

It turns out, how you store your bread in hot weather can significantly impact its condition.

Most people know that bread should always be stored in a cool and dark place. However, when temperatures rise, this can still be problematic. Even if you have a dedicated tin box to store your loaf of bread, it may not be effective.

However, there are solutions for this predicament.

According to nutrition expert Brigitte Brendel, storing bread in ceramic or pottery containers can keep it fresh for longer.

Containers made from these materials allow for better air circulation, which helps prevent the growth and spread of mold, as reported by Express.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can also store your bread in a refrigerator or even freeze it to keep it fresh for longer. However, freezing bread to preserve it may affect how it tastes.

Brendel explains that it is crucial to take the bread out of the plastic bag it comes in because trapped moisture inside it can lead to mold.

"While the bag is supposed to keep the bread fresh, hot weather can create the opposite effect," she points out. Using paper bags is not a viable solution either, because they tend to make the bread dry faster.

So how should you store your bread in the summer to keep it fresh?

According to Brendel, your best bet is to store your bread with the sliced side facing down, preferably in the refrigerator, to retain its freshness during the hot summer months.