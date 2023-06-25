The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Can you spot what's wrong with this picture?

In this puzzle you have to think "outside the box" to come up with a solution, since most surfers couldn't figure out what was wrong with it.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 04:56
What is wrong with this picture? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
What is wrong with this picture?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to notice the flaw in the following photo showing a couple of lovers standing on a bridge in a park in autumn weather. The drawing was recently published on the social media platform TikTok and managed to challenge the surfers.

In the photo you can see a man and a woman in coats, watching the landscape on a bridge in a bird park with a river and ducks below them. Now you have to take a good look at the drawing and understand what is wrong. At first you probably won't notice anything , but if you take a few moments - you might be able to find out what's wrong.

What is wrong with this picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) What is wrong with this picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Did you manage to find out what is wrong with the picture? Even if not, no big deal.

Most surfers reported that they had no idea what it was about, while others concluded that there was indeed one detail that was not correct.

The answer may not be as easy to find as you think 

Take one more look before you scroll to the solution.

Well if you haven't found the wrong detail, the answer is in front of you. Pay attention to the direction of the wind - the trees and leaves are moving to the right side because the wind is blowing to that side, while the woman's hair is flying in the opposite direction.

The answer is in front of you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) The answer is in front of you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)


