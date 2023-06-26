The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Revealed: The secret behind the irresistable taste of McDonald's fries

Unveiling the secrets of McDonald's fries: A TikTok video exposes the surprising ingredient that makes them so delicious, but it might disappoint vegetarians and vegans.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 12:54

Updated: JUNE 26, 2023 12:57
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Have you ever wondered what makes McDonald's fries so incredibly tasty?

We're not promoting the fast-food chain here, but it's hard to deny the deliciousness of their fries. Recently, a TikTok user named Jordan Howlett shared some intriguing secrets about major junk food chains, including McDonald's. In his viral video, he uncovers the reason behind the distinct taste of McDonald's fries, and it may come as a surprise, especially to those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.

The secret ingredient that makes McDonald's fries stand out

According to Jordan Howlett, the fries at McDonald's taste different because they are made with a mixture of natural beef flavors and vegetable oil. In his April TikTok video, which has amassed an astonishing 15 million views, the San Diego-based content creator explains this revelation. However, he warns that this news may not be well-received by vegetarians.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #stitch with @youraveragetechbro #fypシ ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8

Implications for vegetarians and vegans

Jordan points out that the inclusion of "natural beef flavor" as an ingredient for McDonald's fries on the chain's online menu in the United States. However, in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Israel, the fries are fried in regular oil without the beef flavoring. As a result, vegetarians can enjoy McDonald's fries without concern in these locations.

In an interview with The Post, Jordan expresses his fascination with discovering the beef flavoring in McDonald's fries, particularly due to its relevance for people with dietary restrictions. However, he personally still enjoys the fries regardless of their meat content. The Post reached out to McDonald's for a response, but they did not provide any comment on the matter.

Contrary to what the name suggests, "natural beef flavor" does not necessarily come from beef. In 2015, Eater reported that the food industry developed alternative ways to achieve meaty flavors without using actual meat products. A food chemist, Gary Reinchius, explains that the "natural beef seasoning" contains amino acids, common sugars, citric acid, and humectants, which create a meaty taste. Interestingly, this meat-like flavoring might actually be vegetarian.

McDonald's fries have undergone changes throughout their history. Before the 1990s, they were fried in a combination of cottonseed oil and beef fat, giving them a rich flavor but also high levels of saturated fat. In 1990, McDonald's transitioned to using pure vegetable oil due to a legal dispute. However, customers missed the meaty taste. To satisfy their cravings while using vegetable oil, McDonald's introduced "The Natural Taste."

In 2001, vegetarian and Hindu plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against McDonald's, claiming that the company had not accurately disclosed the use of a meat additive in their fries. As a result, McDonald's paid a $10 million settlement and added the beef ingredients to their official list of ingredients.

Viewers of Jordan's TikTok video expressed a range of reactions to the revelation of the beef flavoring. Some were alarmed by the presence of the additive, while others found humor in the situation, particularly at the expense of vegetarians who unknowingly consumed meat additives in the fries. Nonetheless, not everyone was deterred, as some individuals maintained a positive outlook and emphasized the importance of enjoying life's pleasures, like a good plate of fries.



