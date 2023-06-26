The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Billionaire Roman Abramovich spotted in a surprising location

Former Chelsea Owner, Roman Abramovich, caught spending quality time with his children in an unexpected spot. You won't believe where our camera lens captured him.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 16:11
Roman Abramovich (photo credit: REUTERS)
Roman Abramovich
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, little did we know that the renowned billionaire Roman Abramovich had been quietly spending time in Israel. Our exclusive camera footage reveals Abramovich enjoying a day out with two of his children at a branch of the popular Golda chain in Herzliya, savoring cold ice cream to beat the scorching summer heat.

Abramovich enjoying a day out with two of his children. Credit - courtesyAbramovich enjoying a day out with two of his children. Credit - courtesy

Just a year ago, Abramovich made headlines when he sold the English football club, Chelsea, for a staggering $3 billion, accumulating a personal fortune estimated at around $9.2 billion. Recent news coverage has focused on his plans to establish a fund for the victims of the war in Ukraine, using the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea.

Reports from The New York Times indicate that the British government has encountered bureaucratic delays in setting up the fund, much to the frustration of humanitarian organizations eager to see the money put to use. There seems to be a discrepancy between the desired destinations for the funds: while the British government intends for the money to be channeled to Ukraine, aid organizations advocate for supporting refugees both within and beyond Ukraine, even extending aid to Africa, where the consequences of the war have exacerbated food shortages.



