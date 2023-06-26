The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli model Bar Refaeli's controversial behavior sparks outrage in Germany

German media criticizes Israeli model's conduct at high-profile fashion show

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 16:16
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM)
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM)

Bar Refaeli, the renowned Israeli model, has come under fire in Germany for her alleged display of arrogance. German news sites have strongly criticized Refaeli, accusing her of failing to fulfill her obligations after receiving payment to attend a prestigious fashion show in Hamburg. The incident has caused an uproar and tensions are running high.

Staying true to her public image, Refaeli's actions have left the Germans fuming. Reports from the German publication Bild shed light on the situation, highlighting Refaeli's extravagant treatment and subsequent snubbing of her responsibilities. Despite enjoying a luxurious suite and indulging in the hotel's amenities, Refaeli's demeanor at the fashion show raised eyebrows. Witnesses claimed she appeared disinterested and unengaged throughout the evening. To the disappointment of organizers and fellow participants, Refaeli refused to participate in a group photo and retreated to her suite, citing fatigue.

The incident prompted swift backlash, with Refaeli being labeled a "diva." An event organizer expressed frustration, noting that she could have spared a few minutes to join the post-event party, considering the substantial payment she had received. Despite attempts to reach out for comment, Refaeli remained tight-lipped on the matter.

To her credit, it should be noted that Refaeli was battling streptococcus at the time of the event. She shared her positive test result through social media stories, emphasizing that she was not in her best health condition when attending the show.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that even in the glamorous world of fashion, professionalism and accountability are paramount. Refaeli's actions have left a sour taste in the mouths of the German audience and raised questions about the responsibilities of high-profile individuals. The fallout from this controversy may have lasting implications for Refaeli's reputation and future opportunities in Germany and beyond.



Tags Bar Refaeli germany israeli models
