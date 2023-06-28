The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Life-changing tip: Get rid of leftover frying oil with no sink blockages

Discover a simple method to dispose of leftover frying oil without causing a mess or clogging your sink.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 17:06

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 17:08
Sizzling latkes taste sensational -- but oh that post-frying odor. (Shannon Sarna) (photo credit: SHANNON SARNA)
Sizzling latkes taste sensational -- but oh that post-frying odor. (Shannon Sarna)
(photo credit: SHANNON SARNA)

Are you tired of dealing with leftover oil after frying? Check out this amazing trick that has garnered over 22 million views on social media and will revolutionize your kitchen cleanup routine.

Prevent sink blockages with this easy method

How many times have you found yourself with leftover oil after frying schnitzels, eggplants, fries, or anything else? If you've been pouring it down the sink, you've probably clogged your drain before too. But fear not, there's a life-changing method that will solve this problem.

A TikTok user known as im_paige_has shared a brilliant and convenient method to prevent oil residue from blocking your kitchen drain.

Using a simple sheet of foil, she demonstrates how you can effortlessly dispose of the oil without making a mess.

ELEGANT KITCHEN. (credit: Renen Dizdar) ELEGANT KITCHEN. (credit: Renen Dizdar)

Here's how it's done:

  • Step 1: Place a sheet of tin foil in the sink, pressing it into the drain hole to create a depression in the center.
  • Step 2: Pour the leftover oil from the frying pan into an improvised aluminum bowl formed by the foil.
  • Step 3: Carefully lift the foil with the oil inside and dispose of it in a trash can.


