Unconventional: A student couple's surprising wedding venue revealed

Meir Shmuel, a third-year archaeology student, and his partner, Gali Bar-Sela, embarked on a remarkable journey as they exchanged vows at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The couple's decision to marry on campus raised eyebrows and turned into an unforgettable event.

A love story at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Meir Shmuel, a talented archaeology student, and Gali Bar-Sela, who is about to pursue a master's degree in social work, decided to celebrate their love where it bloomed – on the grounds of Ben-Gurion University.

Little did they know that their spontaneous plan would transform into a cherished memory.

(credit: Adi Shammai)

Meir and Gali, who had been together for four years, were often questioned by their friends about their plans for their wedding. The suggestion of getting married at the university intrigued them, and what started as a simple idea soon snowballed into a grand affair.

The couple's families initially had many reservations about the unconventional choice. However, their love and support ultimately prevailed.

The ceremony took place under a beautiful huppah, with the chemistry building serving as a unique backdrop.

The wedding festivities continued with an intimate gathering at an apartment in Beersheba. The couple described it as a small and cozy celebration, with just their closest loved ones in attendance.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Gali said she was both excited and amused, saying that her wedding became a once-in-a-lifetime experience.