The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Cruise turned crisis: Woman who fell overboard on Royal Caribbean ship survives

The passenger, 42, was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas heading from Florida to Willemstad, Curaçao when she fell off the tenth deck.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 21:51
Imagine going on a cruise in the sky. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Imagine going on a cruise in the sky.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An American woman was safely rescued Sunday after falling overboard while on a cruise ship near Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Florda-based Fox 35 news outlet reported. 

According to reports, the passenger, 42, was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas heading from Florida to Willemstad, Curaçao when she fell off the tenth deck. It reportedly took about 45 minutes for US Coast Guard crews to rescue her, as numerous concerned fellow passengers watched from their balconies. The Coast Guard stated the unidentified woman was taken to the hospital but is in good condition. 

“The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Fox35. “Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board.”

How common are overboard accidents on cruise ships?

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship of the company Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise ship, is docked at a port in Malaga, Spain, April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA) The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship of the company Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise ship, is docked at a port in Malaga, Spain, April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA)

In 2019, the last full year of pre-Covid data, 25 people went overboard according to a 2020 Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) report. That number includes passengers as well as crew members.

From 2009 to 2019 only 28% of people who went overboard were safely rescued, according to a report on operational incidents from CLIA.

In 2016, Samantha Broberg, 33, a mother of four, died after she fell overboard on the tenth deck of the Carnival Liberty cruise ship off the coast of Galveston, Texas after she climbed a railing. A judge ruled Carnival was not responsible for Broberg's tragic passing. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by