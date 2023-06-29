TikTok nutritionist invents 'botox in a bottle' as cheap alternative

American nutritionist Mati Harrington took to TikTok to unveil her secret recipe, cleverly dubbed "botox in a bottle."

She urged her followers to skip injections and give her tip a try instead.

Botox, formally known as onobotulinumtoxinA, is a material injected into our skin to help us avoid wrinkles by temporarily paralyzing muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In a clip that garnered over 200,000 views, Harrington confessed, "I spent a fortune on my skin, only to realize that our skin reflects what we put on it."

Credit - TikTok

How to prepare 'botox in a bottle'

To prepare the mixture, Harrington shared that there's no need for a juicer, simply a blender.

She started with half a green apple, explaining that it contains less sugar and provides about 14% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Next, she added two units of a substance she called "nutritionite."

Harrington highlighted the benefits of aloe vera, a quarter teaspoon of which she included in the mix. It helps combat acne, reduces pigmentation, and prevents inflammation, even aiding skin issues such as psoriasis and dermatitis. To enhance the concoction further, she incorporated a cucumber and a handful of mint leaves, known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

To wrap it up, she advised squeezing half a lemon into the mixture along with two cups of water.

After blending all the ingredients together, the mixture becomes smooth and delightful to drink. "Save your money and opt for this elixir instead of paying for Botox," she concluded.

The response to her video was overwhelming, with many social media users expressing their intent to try it themselves.