The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

TikTok nutritionist invents 'botox in a bottle' as cheap alternative

The nutritionist's idea for a cheap alternative to Botox might just be the solution you need. Give it a try and see the results firsthand!

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 17:41
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

American nutritionist Mati Harrington took to TikTok to unveil her secret recipe, cleverly dubbed "botox in a bottle."

She urged her followers to skip injections and give her tip a try instead.

Botox, formally known as onobotulinumtoxinA, is a material injected into our skin to help us avoid wrinkles by temporarily paralyzing muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In a clip that garnered over 200,000 views, Harrington confessed, "I spent a fortune on my skin, only to realize that our skin reflects what we put on it."

Credit - TikTokCredit - TikTok

How to prepare 'botox in a bottle'

To prepare the mixture, Harrington shared that there's no need for a juicer, simply a blender.

She started with half a green apple, explaining that it contains less sugar and provides about 14% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Next, she added two units of a substance she called "nutritionite."

Harrington highlighted the benefits of aloe vera, a quarter teaspoon of which she included in the mix. It helps combat acne, reduces pigmentation, and prevents inflammation, even aiding skin issues such as psoriasis and dermatitis. To enhance the concoction further, she incorporated a cucumber and a handful of mint leaves, known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

To wrap it up, she advised squeezing half a lemon into the mixture along with two cups of water.

After blending all the ingredients together, the mixture becomes smooth and delightful to drink. "Save your money and opt for this elixir instead of paying for Botox," she concluded.

The response to her video was overwhelming, with many social media users expressing their intent to try it themselves.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by