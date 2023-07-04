The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Pack smart: Tips to leave unnecessary items behind when traveling abroad

When low-cost travel becomes the norm, we're left with no choice but to be more mindful of what we pack. To help you, here's a list of items you can leave behind in your suitcase.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 4, 2023 16:34
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
As low-cost airlines dominate and baggage fees extend to regular carriers, we're compelled to be cautious about packing for vacations abroad. For those of us struggling to close our suitcases and hoping to avoid excess weight, here are several things you can completely eliminate from your luggage.

1. Full-sized hairbrush

While many women consider it a must-have item, dedicating precious space to a hairbrush in your suitcase isn't practical. Opt for a thin comb, a folding hairbrush, or a brush with a short handle that takes up less room.

2. Impractical shoes for abroad

Leave behind heels and fancy shoes that take up excessive space in your small suitcase. Most trips can be comfortably managed with casual footwear.

3. Shampoo bottles

Though it may seem convenient to bring along the mini bottles of shampoo you took from the hotel last time, it's unnecessary. Nowadays, most hotels and even Airbnb apartments provide shampoo and soap in the shower.

4. Clothes you will only wear once

While you'll want variety in your outfits during your trip, there's no need to pack your entire wardrobe. Avoid cramming your suitcase with clothes you'll only wear once and decide on your daily attire abroad.

5. Books

In the 21st century, e-books have become widely accessible. While reading a physical book may be more convenient at home, there's no reason to carry one abroad. Most books you want to read can be found on digital platforms, saving space in your bag.

6. Disposable products

Not only is it better for the environment to avoid disposable items, but you can also purchase them at your destination if necessary. This saves you from carrying disposable glasses, plates, and cutlery. As for razors, consider packing an electric one that can be charged during your trip.

7. Unnecessary chargers

Rather than carrying separate chargers for each device, check if they can share a charger, especially if they're from the same company. Alternatively, most chargers today have a USB connection, allowing you to bring a single charger and plug it into a power source.



