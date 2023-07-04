The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
What cats fear the most: You won't believe it - watch now

Can you believe cats fear cucumbers? Online videos show their surprising reactions to this harmless vegetable. Why does this happen?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 4, 2023 16:44
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Cats, known for their sweet nature, are brave creatures capable of taking on snakes, scaring off large dogs, climbing incredible heights, and leaping like Olympic champions. However, it turns out that these furry felines have a fear of cucumbers.

Videos shared by cat owners across the internet have showcased the adorable whiskered companions' reactions to the sight of a green cucumber. This trend has even given rise to a dedicated subreddit called "CucumbersScaringCats," where users share videos of their cats' responses to this peculiar trick.

The reactions vary from one cat to another. Some cats are frightened, others jump in the air, a few even knock over their water or food bowls out of sheer panic, while some cautiously inspect the threatening object from a safe distance. One thing is certain - no cat remains indifferent. The conclusion drawn from these videos is that placing a cucumber behind cats while they eat startles and scares them a lot.

Why are cats afraid of cucumbers?

Jill Goldman, an expert in animal behavior, shared her insights with National Geographic, explaining that cucumbers trigger cats' natural startle reflexes.

"With a startle response, a cat will often try to get out of there as quickly as possible and then reassess from a distance," said Goldman.

According to Pam Johnson-Bennett, the author of Think Like a Cat, placing cucumbers near cats' feeding areas can further confuse them, as these spaces are typically associated with safety and security.

Goldman also added that cats may associate the shape and length of cucumbers with snakes, which could explain their fearful response.

She emphasized that intentionally causing stress to an animal is not a good thing to do.



