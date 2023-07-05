Test yourselves: can you identify who uses their left hand?

The riddle before you is designed to test your attention to details and speed of thought. The picture shows five figures and one squirrel, one of them on the left.

Can you spot which of the characters is unusual?

She is the one using her left hand (credit: MAARIV)

Can you find the solution?

Did you have a problem finding the solution? No problem, we'll reveal the answer for you.

Solution: The waitress holding the coffee tray is the left figure. As a left-handed person, it is more convenient for her to serve the coffee to diners with her left hand, so she holds the tray in her right hand.