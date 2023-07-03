90% of people are incorrect: How many holes does this shirt have?

If you enjoy solving puzzles and personality tests, the following question is tailor-made for you. In this puzzle, you need to think "outside the box" to find the solution, as most users failed to arrive at the correct answer.

Only those with lateral thinking skills managed to crack the question. Recently posted on TikTok, the drawing before you poses a challenge to social media users.

The viral TikTok puzzle features a picture of a white shirt on a turquoise background, featuring two holes in the center with the question "How many holes are in this shirt?" Now, take a closer look at the drawing and think carefully before answering. The solution is revealed at the end of this article.

Credit: TikTok

How many holes are in the shirt?

A number of users claimed that the answer is four or six. However, if you delve deeper into the puzzle, you will realize that these answers are incorrect. Did you manage to get the right answer? Let's find out.

The total number of holes in the shirt is eight. There is one hole for the head, two for the hands, one at the bottom of the shirt (where we wear it), and the holes in the center, which are actually both in the front and back parts of the shirt.