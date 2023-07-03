Only 1 in 5 can: Spot the hidden lizard in less than 20 seconds

This picture here shows the inside of an aquarium, but within it lurks a perfectly camouflaged lizard.

Can you spot its hiding place? Even the most adept puzzle-solvers found themselves scratching their heads when they encountered this viral TikTok photo.

Today's puzzle is no easy feat, with an animal cleverly concealing itself within its surroundings. This lizard has expertly blended in, rendering itself almost invisible. Can you find it?

The solution is located at the bottom of this article.

TikTok puzzle: Spot the hidden lizard

While some TikTok users confidently claimed to have discovered the animal's hiding spot, others were left perplexed, asserting that there was no animal in the picture. Take one more look before scrolling down to find the answer.

If you couldn't locate the lizard's hiding place, don't feel disheartened. You're just one of the many people who haven't managed to find it.

For those with discerning eyes, the cunning animal can be found right in the center of the picture.