The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Delta Airlines testing reusable cups to reduce environmental footprint

The airline's endeavor to find the perfect reusable cup has proven to be more challenging than anticipated.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: JULY 8, 2023 01:07

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 01:08
Delta airline plane (photo credit: REUTERS)
Delta airline plane
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Delta Airlines is making strides in its commitment to environmental responsibility by exploring solutions to reduce its environmental footprint.

As part of this effort, the airline has initiated a trial of reusable cups for serving drinks to its customers during flights, as opposed to disposable options that contribute to pollution. This move comes as Delta Airlines continues its mission to identify and implement sustainable practices across its operations.

The airline's endeavor to find the perfect reusable cup has proven to be more challenging than anticipated. The chosen alternative must consider factors like weight, durability, and compatibility with various beverages, including hot, cold, and alcoholic drinks, all while ensuring a consistent customer experience.

 While they have tested disposable paper cups as a sustainable option, finding a balance between eco-friendliness and functionality remains a top priority.

The journey towards sustainability started in 2022 when Delta Airlines first experimented with reusable plastic cups.

Credit: screenshot / Delta AirlinesCredit: screenshot / Delta Airlines

Although the current trial is limited to just two round-trip flights annually, it represents a crucial step towards adopting greener practices on a larger scale. The recent test flights, connecting Los Angeles to Atlanta and Atlanta to Paris, were part of this ongoing endeavor.

Come fly the eco-friendly skies

The airline limited itself and decided that in the next two years it will try to minimize the amount of single-use plastic on all its flights, but so far, this experiment has been mainly limited to replacing plastic utensils and drink stirrers with alternatives made from bamboo.

Additionally, as part of its sustainability policy, Delta managed to avoid using the plastic packaging that encased the blankets given to the passengers. Now, the blankets' packaging is made from material extracted from recycled bottles.

However, if airlines are to take sustainability seriously, they will definitely need to dramatically reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

In the near term, Delta is examining whether to carry less drinking water on its flights, since this may affect the amount of carbon emissions, but in any case - the airlines understand very well that sustainable fuels for aviation are the key to dramatically reducing the enormous carbon dioxide emissions caused by passenger planes today.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by