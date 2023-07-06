Think you can see well? Find the bee in this picture

Today's puzzle will test your visual acuity. In the picture before you, there is a complete mess in the sleeping girl's bedroom. But this is all just a distraction: There is a bee hiding in the mess that you must find.

The visual test was published on the social media platform TikTok, and many users reported having trouble finding the bee. If you concentrate and look carefully, you have a chance to find it.

The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Where is the bee hiding?

Did you manage to find the bee? Don't worry if you couldn't. Most commenters wrote that it took them over 30 seconds to spot it, while a few others found it in less than 10 seconds.

Take a look at the image below to find what you were looking for: