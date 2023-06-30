The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Outside the box: Can you figure out what's wrong with this picture?

In this puzzle you have to think "outside the box" to come up with a solution, since most surfers couldn't figure out what was wrong with it.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 00:56
Can you figure out what's wrong with this picture? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
Can you figure out what's wrong with this picture?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to notice the flaw in the following image, which shows a night landscape with several houses, a night sky, and trees and grass. The drawing was recently published on the social media TikTok and managed to challenge the surfers. In today's puzzle you can see lights in houses that are near a tree under a sky full of stars.

Now you have to take a good look at the drawing and understand what is wrong. At first you probably won't notice anything, but if you take a few moments - you might be able to find out what's wrong.

@selfdevelopment71 Test your IQ by figuring out what is wrong in this picture #iqtest #braintest #braintestchallenge #brainteaser #brainstorming #braingame ♬ Night trouble by petit biscuit - Mike's Kreativity

Did you manage to find out what is wrong with the picture? Even if not, no big deal. Most surfers reported that they had no idea what it was about, while others concluded that there was indeed one detail that was not correct. Take one more look before you scroll to the solution.

What's the hidden detail?

Well if you haven't found the wrong detail, the answer is in front of you. What should have been considered the moon, is actually the planet Mars.

The answer is in front of you. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) The answer is in front of you. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)


