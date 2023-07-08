The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Viral TikTok explains why kids shouldn't wear blue bathing suits

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2023 08:57

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 08:59
A child in a blue bathing suit (photo credit: PXFUEL)
A child in a blue bathing suit
(photo credit: PXFUEL)

Blue bathing suits are not safe for children, argues TikTok creator Nikki Scarnati.

Scarnati has accumulated 17.6 thousand followers on TikTok for her water safety and swimming-related videos. While most of her content seems to get several hundred to several thousand views apiece, her most popular video, a video where she makes the case that parents should not buy their children blue bathing suits, has amassed a walloping 6.5 million views, over 545 thousand “likes,” and over 4 thousand comments.

“Just don’t do it!” Scarnati wrote in the video’s description. “Why think about which bathing suits for the splash pad? Just buy bright ones!”

@scarnati.swim Just dont do it! Why think about which bathing suits for the splash pad? Just buy bright ones!! ☀️☀️ #selfrescue #selfrescueswimming #selfrescueswim #watersafety #drowningpreventionawareness #springhillisd ♬ original sound - Nikki Scarnati

Indeed, according to Scarnati’s previously seldom considered water safety idea, an idea that has engaged millions of people around the world, the color of a child’s bathing suit can make a difference. Furthermore, heeding this safety tip could potentially save young lives.

“So, this is not a bathing suit that my daughter wears on a regular basis. I bought it on clearance specifically for this example for parents who wanted to learn,” Scarnati explains in a brief preamble.

SWIMMERS, REJOICE: The Jerusalem Pool is back (Illustrative). (credit: Raphael Biscaldi/Unsplash) SWIMMERS, REJOICE: The Jerusalem Pool is back (Illustrative). (credit: Raphael Biscaldi/Unsplash)

“This is why you do not put your children in blue bathing suits,” the water safety TikToker explains in a voiceover to footage of her young daughter doing a doggy paddle in pool while wearing a bright blue swimsuit.  

Why are blue bathing suits wrong

“Look how difficult it is to see her under the water, and this is in calm water. This is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing, splashing around, having a good time.”

Scarnati seems to be right. The blue of her daughter’s bathing suits very closely matches the hue of the pool, making it more difficult to see her. If something were to go wrong while her daughter was swimming, it would potentially be more difficult to notice.

“Even look in the sunlight. Look how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on, because it is the same color as our environment,” Scarnati continues. “So, do not buy a blue bathing suit, guys. Don’t buy blue bathing suits.”



