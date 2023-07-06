The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

BBC apologizes for anchor saying 'Israeli forces are happy to kill children'

After facing pressure from Jewish community groups, who accused the BBC of impartiality and displaying anti-Israel bias, the corporation offered an apology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2023 09:30
A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London (photo credit: OLIVIA HARRIS/ REUTERS)
A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London
(photo credit: OLIVIA HARRIS/ REUTERS)

The BBC issued an apology on Wednesday following a contentious interview in which a presenter made controversial remarks suggesting that "Israeli forces are happy to kill children," according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Anjana Gadgil, the news presenter, made these comments while discussing Israel's military operation in Jenin with former-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, during a Tuesday evening broadcast.

After facing pressure from Jewish community groups, who accused the BBC of impartiality and displaying anti-Israel bias, the corporation offered an apology.

During the interviews, Gadgil asked Bennet about the young casualties of the military operation, stating, "The Israeli military is calling this a 'military operation,' but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under eighteen. Is that really what the military set out to do? To kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?"

“Quite to the contrary," Bennet replied. "Actually, all 11 people dead there are militants. The fact that there are young terrorists who decide to hold arms is their responsibility." The former Israeli prime minister went on to explain that, of many of the terror attacks over the past year, events that have collectively ended several dozens of Israeli civilian lives, the perpetrators have come from, and we trained in, Jenin. "Jenin has become an epicenter of terror," he says. "All the Palestinians that were killed were terrorists in this case."

Rubble on the streets of the West Bank city of Jenin, following a major Israeli aerial and ground offensive in Jenin, in one of Israel's biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 4, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Rubble on the streets of the West Bank city of Jenin, following a major Israeli aerial and ground offensive in Jenin, in one of Israel's biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 4, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

BBC 'addressing the issue'

Following the controversy, a BBC spokesperson addressed the issue to the Jewish Chronicle, stating: "BBC News has received comments and complaints concerning an interview with Naftali Bennett broadcast on the BBC News channel about recent events in the West Bank and Israel.

"The complaints raised relate to specific interview questions about the deaths of young people in the Jenin refugee camp.

"The United Nations raised the issue of the impact of the operation in Jenin on children and young people.

"While this was a legitimate subject to examine in the interview, we apologize that the language used in this line of questioning was not phrased well and was inappropriate."

The BBC, however, emphasized that it covered the broader events in Jenin in an impartial and robust manner.

Sam Halpern contributed to this article.



Related Tags
BBC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by