The best hunter? Cat brought to catch a mouse - then this happened

Not every cat is a hunter, a guy in Chile learned the hard way. He was just trying to get rid of a mouse in his kitchen and ended up in an imaginary situation while the cat screamed in terror.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 11, 2023 16:24

Updated: JULY 11, 2023 16:25
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Since ancient times, humans and cats have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship. Humans provide food, while cats, revered for their nobility, take care of pesky rodents and insects that disturb our homes.

However, not all cats possess extraordinary hunting skills, as demonstrated by an unfortunate incident in Chile. In a desperate attempt to rid his kitchen of a mouse, a man unwittingly found himself in a surreal situation, which was captured in a viral video shared online.

The video begins with the man pointing out the mouse and placing his white cat on the floor, hoping its innate hunting instincts would prevail. However, instead of springing into action, the cat, visibly unfazed, opted to join forces with the mouse, seeking shelter together.

Chile's cowardly cat: Fearful feline flees fight

Realizing that his feline companion was of no assistance, the frustrated man resorted to using a broom to swat at the mouse. At this point, the unfortunate cat had reached its breaking point. It clung onto the door, desperately trying to escape, and let out terrified screams, as if it were the one being chased by the mouse.

The video quickly went viral, with many online users teasing the cat for its cowardice. They playfully noted that the cat tarnished the reputation of other hunters who proudly present their owners with gifts in the form of dead cockroaches or wounded lizards. However, let us come to the defense of the white cat, though we do acknowledge that its behavior was less than admirable. Regardless, we hope that, at the very least, the cat received some treats, affectionate caresses, snacks, and a few songs of praise after enduring such a harrowing ordeal.



