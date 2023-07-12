The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Children shouldn't eat marshmallows, and this is why

Kids love marshmallows and lollipops, but it's essential to consider the risks, particularly for young children. Let's revisit the facts.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 12, 2023 19:56
Why are marshmallows dangerous for children? (photo credit: PEXELS)
Why are marshmallows dangerous for children?
(photo credit: PEXELS)

There are several foods, especially sweets, that children absolutely adore. However, these foods can pose a serious danger, especially for very young children.

An Australian paramedic is warning parents not to give marshmallows to children under the age of 5 due to the risk of choking. In a recent video, Niki Yurkutz explains: "The round shape of the sticky candy makes it capable of completely blocking the airways."

Yurkutz further highlights that “When marshmallows become wet, they become stickier and harder to swallow or remove from the airways”. Demonstrating with a clear plastic tube, she vividly showcases how a piece of marshmallow can obstruct breathing, simulating a child's airway. Yurkutz, who heads the child safety organization Tiny Hearts Education, advises parents to either cut large marshmallows into smaller pieces or replace them with mini marshmallows.

marshmallows can be more dangerous than you realize (credit: PEXELS) marshmallows can be more dangerous than you realize (credit: PEXELS)

According to the Betam organization, suffocation ranks as the third most common cause of child mortality resulting from injuries. Food-related incidents account for the majority of choking cases. Babies and toddlers have narrower tracheas compared to adults, and their cough reflex is not fully developed, making it difficult to expel inhaled food or objects accidentally. When a small object or food is inhaled into the trachea, it blocks the air intake and can quickly lead to suffocation. Practicing safe behavior can prevent suffocation and save lives.

That's why it's crucial to refrain from giving marshmallows, toffee candies, jelly candies, or lentil candies to children under the age of 5. By prioritizing their safety, we can protect them from unnecessary risks and create a secure environment for their growth and well-being.



