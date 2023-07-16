The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
How one man's Airbnb nightmare left him sleeping in a bathroom

A professor's vacation turned into a horror story when he discovered his Airbnb rental was nothing more than a bathroom with a bed in it.

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 16, 2023 15:50

Updated: JULY 16, 2023 15:54
airbnb (photo credit: REUTERS)
airbnb
(photo credit: REUTERS)

If you've ever gone on vacation expecting everything to go the way you hoped it would, you may be all too familiar with the disappointment felt by Professor David Holtz whose eagerly awaited vacation went awry after he arrived at his Airbnb in the United Kingdom only to discover that his bed was located in the bathroom.

David Holtz, a professor from the University of Berkeley in the United States, in the United Kingdom, found his vacation to be unexpectedly ruined after he arrived at his apartment and discovered that the entire space available to him was one large bathroom, toilet and all, that the landlord had unceremoniously put a bed in.

Holtz shared his unpleasant experience on Twitter, with his tweet gaining over 12.5 million views.

While he had sensed something suspicious about the holiday rental when booking it online, noting an absence of reviews, he didn't think much of it until he arrived and found himself in what could only be described as a luxurious bathroom and toilet.

To his surprise, Holtz's bed was placed a few centimeters from the toilet, and instead of a television positioned invitingly at the end of his bed, there was a sink. Frustrated, he reached out to Airbnb for assistance, but so far, he hasn't received a response.

Airbnb, Expedia, Tui and Tripadvisor apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Airbnb, Expedia, Tui and Tripadvisor apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Airbnb acknowledged Holtz's complaint on Twitter, asking him to provide his Airbnb account's associated email address for further investigation. However, Holtz expressed his skepticism, stating that he had already contacted customer service multiple times without any help.

Despite the inconvenience, Holtz maintained a sense of humor, stating that after sleeping near the toilet for two nights, he was ready to spend 26 nights in the jungles of Fiji. 

Twitter users were quick to respond to Holtz's less-than-ideal situation, with one user dubbing the apartment "airbnpee" and another quipping that he had always wanted to experience brushing his teeth in bed.



