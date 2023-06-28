Test your IQ: Spot the fake passport in 9 seconds!

In the world of puzzles and optical illusions, there are numerous ways to put your intelligence to the test while enjoying a mental workout. Today, we present a captivating IQ test that requires you to think creatively.

Are you up for the challenge? Let's see if you can identify the fake passport among the following three options in just nine seconds.

To successfully solve this puzzle, you need to think outside the box. Take a close look at the picture, which was shared on TikTok.

TikTok puzzle: Which passport is fake?

Credit: Tiktok

Carefully study and analyze the picture before making your decision. Although the question may not seem overly complicated, the information you see can be misleading. Pay close attention to the passports and the three photos inside them to identify the forgery.

Don't worry if you haven't found the answer yet. Here's the answer.

The fake passport is the one in the middle. Typically, passport photos are taken with a white background. However, in this particular passport, the individual is pictured against a landscape background. This gives it away as a forgery.