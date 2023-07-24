The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
McDonald's forced to pay $800,000 to family of girl burnt by a chicken nugget

The then-4-year-old girl had received second degree burns from the nugget after it fell between her thigh and car seat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 00:03

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 00:06
Two McDonald's Happy Meal with toy watches fashioned after the characters Donkey and Puss in Boots from the movie "Shrek Forever After" are pictured in Los Angeles (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Two McDonald's Happy Meal with toy watches fashioned after the characters Donkey and Puss in Boots from the movie "Shrek Forever After" are pictured in Los Angeles
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

A jury in Florida awarded the family of an 8-year-old girl $800,000 USD (approximately 2,896,168 NIS) in damages after the girl received second-degree burns from a McDonald’s chicken nugget, according to media reports from July 19.

The girl, named as Olivia Caraballo by the New York Post, was 4 years old at the time she received the burn. She had opened the happy meal while sat in the back of the car, where the nugget burnt her skin, leaving a mark.

Caraballo’s family had initially sued for $15 million USD, but after two hours of deliberation, the jury decided on the lower amount of $800,000 USD.   

'Unreasonably hot chicken nugget'

The chicken nugget that burnt Caraballo was 200 degrees, according to Caraballo’s parents who sad that their daughter had been served “unreasonably and dangerously hot” nuggets, according to the Post. Although, McDonald’s lawyers argued the nugget wouldn’t have surpassed 160 degrees.

The young girl had dropped the nugget, which landed on her lap and became lodged between her leg and the car seat she was sat in. The nugget was pressed against the girl’s leg for approximately two minutes, leaving her thigh “disfigured and scarred” from burns, according to the Post.

Batman and Minions toys made from paper and cardboard that children assemble themselves are seen, as McDonald's makes its future Happy Meal toys for kids more sustainable, in New York, U.S. September 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Hilary Russ)Batman and Minions toys made from paper and cardboard that children assemble themselves are seen, as McDonald's makes its future Happy Meal toys for kids more sustainable, in New York, U.S. September 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Hilary Russ)

The jurors ultimately found McDonald's liable for negligence and failing to warn customers about the risks associated with hot food.

“I’m actually just happy they listened to Olivia’s voice and the jury was able to decide a fair judgment, I’m happy with that,” Caraballo’s mother Philana Holmes said, according to NBC6.

"This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process," the attorneys said in a statement shared by NBC Miami. "Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice. Despite years of denying any fault and, during this trial, attempting to undermine the extent of Olivia's suffering in the eyes of the community, their efforts have been superseded by the jury's determination."



