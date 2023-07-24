The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Psychological personality test: Discover what others think of you

TikTok star Mia Yilin captivated social media with an optical illusion with over 155,000 views. The first thing you see in this picture can unveil fascinating insights about yourself

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 24, 2023 13:47
Viral TikTok star @Mia_yilin, with 454k followers, frequently shares intriguing optical illusions on her page, amassing 10 million likes from social media users worldwide.

In the image, some people perceive individuals in white robes, while others notice a waterfall.

What did you spot first?

@mia_yilin For this to work, make sure it’s the first thing you saw! #personalitytest#psychologyfacts#entertainment #chinese #fortune #fengshui #trending #chinesewithmia #china#mia_yilin#asian #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound - Mia Yilin

If someone sees the people in white robes first, it indicates that they are easy-going individuals with a considerable number of friends. They are considered the "social butterflies" of the group, known for their charisma and adeptness at escaping from awkward situations. However, impatience might be one of their traits, as they prefer prompt action and may sometimes speak impulsively, leading to regrets later.

On the other hand, if someone sees the waterfall first, it reveals a tendency to overthink. These people prefer a small circle of close friends and find it challenging to trust those they don't know well. They protect themselves by maintaining a distance from certain people, which can sometimes be misunderstood as arrogance. In reality, they are just cautious, and it takes time for them to open up.



