Is a chilling prediction by Nostradamus now coming true?

Nostradamus predicted 2023's record-breaking European heat wave: Ancient prophecies realized amid scorching temps & mass tourist exodus!

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 14:11

Updated: AUGUST 9, 2023 14:12
Michel de Nostradamus, a French astrologer and doctor of Jewish origin, appears to have predicted the heat wave that is currently engulfing most of Europe. In his book Les Prophéties, published almost 500 years ago, Nostradamus made several predictions that have since come true, including the French Revolution, the rise of Adolf Hitler, and the dropping of an atomic bomb on Japan.

In addition, earlier this year it was reported that Nostradamus also predicted that Queen Elizabeth II would pass away in 2022, and now it seems that one of his predictions for 2023 has come true - among several other frightening prophecies.

Alluding to the hot weather and rising sea temperature, he wrote: "Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil."

Island of Rhodes on fire amid deadly heat wave

The Greek island of Rhodes is one of the places most affected by the current heat wave, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Fires that broke out on the island have caused British tourists to abandon their vacation and fly home.

Sally Urwin, who visited Rhodes with her teenage sons, told the Daily Star: "It made you feel faint and dizzy. It could make you feel unwell and we lost our appetites - we couldn’t eat much. In the future if I went somewhere in southern Europe I would go in May and avoid July and August."

The highest temperature ever recorded so far was 48.8 degrees in Sicily in 2021. Weather experts and forecasters have warned that this record may soon be broken.



