The transformation of Mindy Kaling, 'The Office' star who lost 20 kg

The Mindy Project star and director told People Magazine "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."

Published: JULY 24, 2023 19:47
Mindy Kaling of The Office fame has had plenty to celebrate this year as she turns 44. 

"My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I've been in years," she said in an Instagram post alongside daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2. 

"That's a pretty damn good gift, right?"

This confirmation of Kaling's condition comes after she lost over 20 kilograms in recent years. 

The Mindy Project star and director told People Magazine "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."

Kaling has said that her children push her to be the best version of herself, even when she doesn't want to.

"Now I'm just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I'm an old gray skeleton they’re like ‘mom, you gotta go,'" she wrote on Instagram.

In the past, Kaling said she thought she would be chubby for the rest of her life due to a lack of self-discipline. However, in recent years, she changed her lifestyle to eat better and include more exercise.

Last May during an interview on Today, she said she wouldn't stop being a foodie but just made dietary changes and stopped thinking of exercise as a punishment.



