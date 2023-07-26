The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Raven-Symoné says she's psychic like her 'That's So Raven' character

The Disney star revealed Monday on an episode of 'The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda' that she sees premonitions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 02:12

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 02:15
Raven-Symoné (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Raven-Symoné
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Oscar Wilde famously penned "life imitates art." The saying allegedly holds up for actress Raven-Symoné who on Monday revealed she sees premonitions similar to the ones of the character she played in Disney Channel's teen comedy show "That's So Raven." 

On an episode of "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda," the celebrity, who from 2003-2007 played Raven Baxter, a teenager who has supernatural visions about the future, said she has "moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me, or that is going to happen to me in another dimension, and I feel it in my body, and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird." 

The star continued: "There will be times when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing, but I'll feel in my body that I've been running. And I always tell babes, like, 'I'm a runner.'

"When I was younger and I had certain traumatic experiences, I personally remember after doing meditation to a level that other people would be like, 'What are you doing?' and I'd be like, 'No, I need to light my candles. I'm 7, I know, but I need to light my candles and I need to meditate.' I just allowed my spirit guides to help me, and even to this day that can happen."

Free Psychic Readings Online (credit: IG)Free Psychic Readings Online (credit: IG)

"I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly," Raven-Symoné, 37, continued. 

Psychic services industry increasing

According to the Statista Research Department, the market size of psychic services industry in the United States increased significantly between 2011 and 2022. Starting from a value of $1.9 billion in 2011, the market size of the industry reached over $2 billion for the first time in 2019 and became even larger in 2022.



