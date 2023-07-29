The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BA flight serves long haul passengers a single piece of KFC chicken

Passengers flying on the 12.5 hour British Airways flight from the Caribbean to the United Kingdom were given a single piece of KFC chicken after a catering mishap.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 29, 2023 08:50
The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France (photo credit: REUTERS)
The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France
(photo credit: REUTERS)

British Airways served passengers a single piece of KFC fried chicken straight from the chain’s bucket on a long-haul flight from the Caribbean to the United Kingdom, according to a tweet from one of the passengers on July 24 and numerous media reports. 

Passenger Andrew Baily tweeted “@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!!”

The tweet had alongside a photo of, what appears to be, his daughter holding a single piece of KFC chicken. 

Social media users have been quick to voice their concerns over a lack of Halal, vegan, are  and vegetarian options, according to Sky News.

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE)An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE)

Why didn’t the plane have suitable food options? 

A catering mishap left the plane without any regular meals, according to Insider. The plane’s food was incorrectly chilled and so all the food had to be thrown away. 

The airline expressed their staff had come up with a solution to the lack of food. 

"Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat," a BA spokesperson said in the statement.

After stomaching the 12-and-a-half-hour journey on a single piece of chicken, the airline attempted to make amends by offering the passengers a refreshment voucher once they landed.

 "We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion," the airline said. "We're sorry if we ruffled any feathers."



