Debris found on a beach in Western Australia, that had initially made headlines, is most likely from the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle that was launched on April 22, 2023, the Australian Space Agency (ASA) said in a tweet on July 31.

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro. [More in comments] pic.twitter.com/ivF9Je1Qqy — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

The debris has been removed from the beach and is being held in storage by ASA who are working with the Indian Space Research Organization, that were responsible for operating the vehicle, in determining what future actions should be carried out with the debris.

The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties. — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

ASA requested in a later tweet that “If the community spots any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency via space.monitoring@space.gov.au.”

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C45, carrying Electromagnetic Spectrum Measurement satellite 'EMISAT' and 28 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, April 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/P. RAVIKUMAR)

The debris’ debut in headlines

The Jerusalem Post originally reported the debris on July 18 after Australian authorities issued a warning to beach-goers as there were concerns that the object may have been part of a foreign spacecraft.

We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/41cRuhwzZk — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 17, 2023

According to local resident Garth Griffiths, a couple of area residents stumbled upon the object floating in the shallows and managed to retrieve it using a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Griffiths described the semi-cylindrical object to ABC News Australia, measuring over 2.5 meters across and around three meters long, made of a lightweight carbon fiber material resembling resin.