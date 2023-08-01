The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Australian Space Agency identify mysterious object found on beach

The object was likely part of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle that was launched on April 22, 2023 by the Indian Space Research Organization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 02:10

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2023 02:16
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-39, carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, August 31, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/P. RAVIKUMAR)
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-39, carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, August 31, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/P. RAVIKUMAR)

Debris found on a beach in Western Australia, that had initially made headlines, is most likely from the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle that was launched on April 22, 2023, the Australian Space Agency (ASA) said in a tweet on July 31.

The debris has been removed from the beach and is being held in storage by ASA who are working with the Indian Space Research Organization, that were responsible for operating the vehicle, in determining what future actions should be carried out with the debris.

ASA requested in a later tweet that “If the community spots any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency via space.monitoring@space.gov.au.”

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C45, carrying Electromagnetic Spectrum Measurement satellite 'EMISAT' and 28 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, April 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/P. RAVIKUMAR)India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C45, carrying Electromagnetic Spectrum Measurement satellite 'EMISAT' and 28 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, April 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/P. RAVIKUMAR)

The debris’ debut in headlines

The Jerusalem Post originally reported the debris on July 18 after Australian authorities issued a warning to beach-goers as there were concerns that the object may have been part of a foreign spacecraft. 

According to local resident Garth Griffiths, a couple of area residents stumbled upon the object floating in the shallows and managed to retrieve it using a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Griffiths described the semi-cylindrical object to ABC News Australia, measuring over 2.5 meters across and around three meters long, made of a lightweight carbon fiber material resembling resin.



