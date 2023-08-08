Analyze yourself: what does this picture reveal about your character?

There are many types of optical illusions, with some tricking our minds and others revealing hidden aspects of your personality. The next drawing can reveal the type of person you are, but it all depends on what you see in it first.

This illusion was shared by viral TikTok star @Mia_yilin , who often shares many optical illusions with her 456.2k followers. Her page has so far gained 10.1 million likes from many surfers across the web. In the picture before you, you can see two animals - a panther and a bird, but some viewers noticed a hidden element.

What did you see before you?

According to the creator of the content, the meanings are different, so you should look again. "If you recognized the panther and the bird first , this indicates that you have natural leadership skills. It is important to you to keep things under control and you take most of the responsibility on yourself. You are charismatic and attentive to your surroundings and in times of need, people turn to you for advice because they know that it is possible to trust you and receive effective solutions from you. However, beware of people who take advantage of you," Yelin said.

However, she explained that if you saw the hidden element which is a woman's face, the meaning is completely different.

"You are very patient people who can deal with many challenges that life throws at you. You have a tendency to 'go with the flow' but that doesn't mean you give in to social pressure. You just like to rise above problems and compromise when necessary, and you always listen to what others have to say. In addition, you are a very honest person," said Yelin.