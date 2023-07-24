The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Can you spot the mistake in this picture?

If you think you have a keen eye, test your observation skills and find the mistake in this image of a group of people in the rain.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 24, 2023 13:58
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Only sharp-eyed viewers were able to spot the error in the following image, which shows a group of people waiting for a bus in the pouring rain. The picture was recently published on the social media platform TikTok and managed to challenge viewers.

In this puzzle, you can see how many people have gone to work, waiting at the station for the bus to arrive. Now, you need to take a good look at the drawing and figure out what's wrong.

At first, you probably won't notice it, but if you take a few moments - you might be able to discover the mistake.

What's the mistake in the picture?

@selfdevelopment71 check our mind blowing brain teasers and IQ Test #brainteasers #BRAINTEASER #brain #imposible #puzzle #iqtest #brainteaser #braintest #braingames ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - 最強君？

Did you manage to find out what is wrong with the picture?

Don't worry if you didn't. Most users said that they had no idea what it was about, while others concluded that there was indeed something wrong. Take one more look before you scroll to the answer.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Notice the woman in the red dress. She is standing in the rain without an umbrella, but there is no puddle at her feet – this doesn't make sense.



