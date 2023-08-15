The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
What do you see first? The image you see first says a lot about you

This photo has two sides to it - what do you see? Here's what the image reveals about your personality.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 04:22
What do you see first in this picture? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
What do you see first in this picture?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

There are many types of optical illusions, with some tricking the mind and others revealing hidden aspects of your personality. This drawing can reveal the type of person you are, but it all depends on what see first in the photo.

In the picture you can see two figures of crocodiles looking at each other, but there were also some surfers who believed they saw a figure of an eagle. This illusion was shared by the viral TikTok account @psychologylove100 and has so far amassed 241k views on this personality test.

Look at it and determine: what did you see first?

Here's what this hidden image reveals

"What's the first thing you see in this picture when you look at it?" asked the content creator.

@psychologylove100 Discover your true personality #psycologytest #personlatytest #whatdoyousee #illusionoptic #psychology ♬ original sound - Psychologylove

"If you have noticed crocodiles before, this indicates that you are sensitive and creative. You always find the good and the beautiful in everything, and you have a tendency to be inspired by those around you. You have a particularly developed imagination and you are always thinking ahead. You love art, music, and literature, and pay attention For details that others don't see at all," said the psychology wizard.

The creator of the content further explained: "If, on the other hand, you saw the winged man first and foremost, you are discriminatory in many situations, and you always pay attention to the big picture. You are great at solving problems and really like math, science, and trivia. In addition, you have a tendency to be a little arrogant, but that's it part of your character."



