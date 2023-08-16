This personality test will reveal how well you handle stressful events

The personality test in front of you can reveal a lot about your character traits and your character in general. How you behave towards others and how you feel when a critical event occurs in your life. Curious? Read what this picture reveals about you.

This illusion was shared by viral TikTok star @Mia_yilin, who often shares optical illusions with her 456.2k followers and whose page has so far gained 10.1 million likes. In the image published here, you can see a bright yellow sunflower, with blooming petals, but some viewers noticed a woman's face looking down. What did you see before?

If you happened to spot the sunflower first, it suggests you are the kind of person who avoids conflicts, the content creator explained.

You excel at keeping your emotions in check and demonstrate compassion for those around you during challenging moments. Your tendency, however, lies in frequently prioritizing others' satisfaction over your own needs, even to the extent of feigning a different identity. The hitch you face is the excessive significance you attach to seeking approval from others. It's crucial to learn to relinquish this aspect, Yilin adds.

In contrast, she provided a different explanation when the woman's gaze was directed downward. Your tendency appears to involve a fondness for gossip and drama, although more as a spectator than a participant. You display a curiosity for involved conversations or debates, finding satisfaction in delving into intricate particulars.

At the same time, your wealth of insights and problem-solving skills are easily accessible, and you don't hesitate to prioritize others over your personal concerns. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that you frequently experience exhaustion due to shouldering the weight of others' private matters, Yilin emphasized.