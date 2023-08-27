The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Cockroach takes a plane ride: Uninvited guest gets attention and amuses passengers

A passenger on a flight in China discovered a cockroach on the window beside her for almost three hours at an altitude of 32,808 feet.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 21:04
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

In a viral tale from China, a cockroach managed to sneak onto a plane and garnered attention as a female passenger snapped photos of its in-flight adventure right by the window. The traveler was en route from Ningbo to Xishuangbanna in southern Yunnan, China, when she noticed a conspicuously giant cockroach enjoying its time at the window, as reported by Jimu News.

The passenger, Guo, captured images of the cockroach caught between the two panes of the aircraft window, amusingly moving up and down during the 2-hour and 40-minute flight. Sharing these comical snapshots on social media caused them to go viral quickly.

What did Guo have to say?

Guo conveyed to Jimu News: "I assumed it would hang on for maybe two minutes, then take off and fly away. That's why I didn't bother notifying the flight attendants. I couldn't determine if it was on the outer side of the window or wedged between the inner and outer panes; somehow, it endured the entire flight."

Her video attracted millions of views and prompted entertaining remarks from online users. One person jokingly remarked, "Cockroaches are said to endure even atomic blasts, but enduring 32,808 feet in the air? Now that's a different tale." Another jestfully questioned, "Anyone checked if it bought a ticket?" The mystery of how the cockroach ended up between the window's two panes remains undisclosed.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Six Jewish things to know about GOP's Ramaswamy, who called to end Israel aid

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends the Erick Erickson's conservative political conference "The Gathering" in Atlanta, Georgia, US. August 19, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by