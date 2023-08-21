The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'Just 3 minutes a day': 72-year-old reveals wrinkle-free skin secret

A woman in her 70s shared her simple yet effective skincare routine that has kept her skin youthful. Discover her easy trick for maintaining radiant skin.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 15:39
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Dr. Joyce, a 38-year-old dermatologist, recently took to TikTok to unveil a skincare secret that has kept her 72-year-old mother-in-law's skin looking young and beautiful. People frequently inquire about her mother-in-law's anti-aging regimen, prompting Dr. Joyce to seek out the truth.

In a video shared on social media, Dr. Joyce expressed, "I pleaded with my mother-in-law to disclose her anti-aging magic." In pursuit of the answer, she inquired whether her mother-in-law relied solely on skincare products and a balanced diet or if there were other practices contributing to her wrinkle-free complexion.

"I learned this tip from my mother," the 72-year-old responded. "Since I was 20 years old, I have consistently cleansed my face before bedtime, applied a generous amount of lotion, and massaged my face for three minutes every night."

The method is multi-functional

This ritual, she revealed, aided her even when combating persistent dry skin.

"For those averse to excessive face cream usage, massaging before applying cream can be beneficial," she demonstrated as she showcased the massaging technique. Furthermore, the 72-year-old emphasized the importance of massaging the skin in upward motions.

Woman examines her skin, touching her cheek (illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE) Woman examines her skin, touching her cheek (illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

The video rapidly gained traction, amassing thousands of views and comments from intrigued viewers. One admirer commented, "She exudes beauty. Thank you for sharing." Another user, Shani, responded, "Your appearance is incredible! I'm definitely trying out this tip."



